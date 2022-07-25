Shinzo Abe’s Suspected Assassin To Undergo Mental Evaluation Until Nov

Tokyo: The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until November.

The evaluation will last until November 29 and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.

Notably, police had identified Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.