Shinzo Abe Dies: India To Observe A Day Of National Mourning On July 9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and declared one-day national mourning on July 9, 2022.

He announced that as a mark of their deepest respect to Abe, one day of national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

“Mr Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment,” he tweeted.

Sharing a picture of a recent meeting, he said: “Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.”

