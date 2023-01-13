Shinzo Abe Assassination Suspect Charged With Murder

Tokyo: Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a Japanese court said Friday, as reported by the news agency AP.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan.

Yamagami had been sent to an Osaka detention centre for a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday. He is back in police custody in Nara. According to the prosecutors, the results of his mental evaluation showed he is fit to stand trial. Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law, according to the Nara District Court, AP reported.

Police have said as reported by AP, Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan’s most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe’s apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

Masaaki Furukawa one of his lawyers told the Associated Press on Thursday that Yamagami was in good health during his mental evaluation in Osaka when he was only allowed to see his sister and three lawyers.