Shinde-Fadnavis mired over bringing resolution on border dispute

Maharashtra: Uncertainty looms large over the resolution on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute in the state legislature on Monday as the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party are divided over it. Though BSS announced on Friday to bring the resolution on Monday, BJP’s state leadership is reportedly not keen on it.

Just when the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra appeared to be settling cosily at the half-way mark of its tenure, a shock-and-awe rebellion unseated it barely within half-a-month in June.

Excise minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led BSS on Friday had announced to bring ‘stronger and aggressive’ (than Karnataka’s) resolution on Monday. The announcement came in the backdrop of a resolution passed in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday on the issue. The agenda of the both the houses of legislature for Monday however has no mention of the resolution. According to the leaders from the BSS, the BJP is not very keen on bringing the resolution immediately, leading to the deferment in bringing the resolution.

“It is unlikely to be tabled immediately on Monday as it is not been shown in the order of the day. BJP expects to gain in Karnataka out of the dispute in the ensuing Assembly polls early next year. Maharashtra BJP leaders are in two minds over the counter resolution on the dispute as they feel that it would hurt party’s electoral prospects in the neighbouring state. Though no final discussion has been taken as yet, the resolution may come later in the week in the winter session,” said a BSS leader requesting anonymity.

“The CM is very keen on resolution as he is facing the hit from opposition which has blamed him for the ‘soft stand’ in comparison to his Karnataka counterpart,” the leader said.

A senior BJP leader said that the decision over the resolution is expected to be taken after a meeting between senior leaders from two ruling parties and the resolution may be brought ‘soon’. The party wants to be careful the resolution would say since it does not want problems for its governments in either state.

The opposition, on the other hand, has decided to step up the attack against ruling parties on Monday over the issue, along with other issues including NIT land allotment, phone tapping among others. It has moved an adjournment motion in the legislative council demanding debate on the border row by keeping other business aside.