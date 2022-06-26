Shinde Camp Moves SC Over Dy Speaker’s Disqualification Notice

Mumbai: Maharashtra rebel MLA Eknath Shinde’s camp has approached the Supreme Court over the deputy speaker’s disqualification notice.

A copy of the petition has been sent to Maharashtra government lawyers. The matter will be mentioned for an urgent hearing tomorrow.

Two petitions have been filed challenging the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party.

The SC vacation bench and the registrar are likely to hear the Shinde camp’s pleas at 10.30 am on Monday.