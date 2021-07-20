Shilpa Shetty’s Husband, Raj Kundra, Arrested In Porn Films Case

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films.

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

