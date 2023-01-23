Shilpa Shetty Starts Monday Workout With Power-Pack Belly Dance: Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a clip from her workout as she start her Monday with belly Dance.

Taking to her Instagram handle to share the video and wrote, “Everything in life deserves a JHATKA or a tadka, at regular intervals. My #MondayMotivation is no different. Today’s routine includes a belly dance move, which works the core inside-out. Our core consists of the pelvic, lower back, glute, and abdominal muscles. This belly dance move trains the core for strength and shape.”

In the video, she wore a yellow crop top and yoga pants and was barefoot. She raised both her arms and performed belly moves slowly with gym equipment in the background. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. She added Belly Dance Workout song along with the video.