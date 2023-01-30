Shilpa Shetty Reveals Mantra To Achieve Your Dream Physique; Have A look

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a workout video on Instagram today, and Monday motivation never looked better.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty dropped a workout video featuring the star doing several exercise routines, including weight training, cardio, yoga, Pilates, and more.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one’s goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body. Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy & regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you WILL eventually see the difference.

But, achieving your dream physique isn’t the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain it.

Remember that this mantra won’t give you instant or quick results, but it’ll be absolutely worth the effort you put in over a period of time.

Happy Monday!💪”

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #fitness #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

</>

On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s maiden web series Indian Police Force.