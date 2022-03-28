Shilpa Shetty Kick Starts Her Monday With Yoga Exercises: Watch 

Mumbai: Health enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to motivate her fans with her fitness videos. The Bollywood diva has shared yet another workout video on Instagram today which has made it to our Monday Motivation segment.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.” I read this quote a while back and it is SO true! Practicing yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day… regardless of whether I have a packed schedule or a less hectic day. So, I started my day with the Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge). Monotony will defeat consistency. Make sure you’re working on your body every day. Today’s flow not only helps improve core strength & body balance, but also helps strengthen quadriceps & glutes. It comfortably opens up the shoulders, lungs, & chest; while it also stretches hip flexors. An added bonus is that it improves focus too! I’m off to a happy start! You have a wonderul week, my dear #InstaFam♥️🤗😘”

Check Out Here:

In the video, Shilpa can be seen doing Eka Pada Utkatasana or one-legged chair pose and Anjaneyasana or low lunge for core strength and body balance. Donning a black and pink sports bra teamed with a pair of matching tights, Shilpa pulled back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.