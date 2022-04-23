Shilpa Shetty Joins Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe; Pic

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has added another member to his Cop universe going digital He shared the first look of Shilpa Shetty who would be joining Sidharth to be a part of this Cop universe on OTT.

Sharing the first look he wrote: WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars… INDIAN POLICE FORCE 🇮🇳 #FilmingNow

Check Out The Post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcrqQEghhvq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the photo, she can be seen holding a gun in an all-black uniform. Shilpa also shared her first look and wrote: “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Take A Look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcrqP53L3o8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier the filmmaker, Rohit Shetty shared the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and welcomed him into his squad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccj657AKbBJ/