Shilpa Shetty Joins Cast In ‘KD The Devil’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has joined the cast of actor Druva Sarja’s pan-India movie “KD-The Devil”.

Directed by filmmaker Prem, the period action entertainer will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Shetty joins the cast which also includes V Ravichandran as well as Sanjay Dutt, her co-star from movies such as “Dus”, “Jung” and “Hathyar”.

“A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a ‘Satyavati’. I’m so excited and pumped to join the ‘KD’ battlefield and step into this powerful role,” Shetty, who will essay the role of Satyavati in the movie, said in a statement.

“KD-The Devil” is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s.

“KD-The Devil” is presented by KVN Productions