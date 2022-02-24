Shibani Dandekar Shares New Pics From Her ‘Ultimate Boho Mehendi’

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have now dropped new Mehendi pictures that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared new series of photes from her Boho mehendi bash. Sharing the photos, Shibani wrote, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!”

The couple tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate backyard wedding in Khandala. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora Ladak and a few other close friends of Shibani and Farhan.