SHGs To Collect Electricity Bills In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Self-Help Groups (SHGs) members will be collecting electricity bills in Odisha, informed Speaker Surjya Patro.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Assembly Standing Committee of Energy department.

Moreover, those houses which do not have power connection will get it at the earliest, and prepaid smart meters will be installed for consumers, said Patro.

Senior officials from Tata Power, SOUTHCO and the Department of Energy were present at the meeting.