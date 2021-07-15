Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Starrer Teaser Out

Mumbai: The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Shershaah was released today. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

<>

</>

Shershaah was originally slated for a July 2020 release, which was deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema.

The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.