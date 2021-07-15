Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Starrer Teaser Out
Mumbai: The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Shershaah was released today. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.
#AMAZON‘S FIRST COLLABORATION WITH #DHARMA FOR GLOBAL PREMIERE OF ‘SHERSHAAH’… #Shershaah – the story of #Kargil war hero #VikramBatra, #PVC – premieres 12 Aug 2021 on #AmazonPrimeVideo… Stars #SidharthMalhotra and #KiaraAdvani… Directed by Vishnu Varadhan #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/MObXyFhXF3
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2021
Shershaah was originally slated for a July 2020 release, which was deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema.
The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.