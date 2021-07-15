Shershaah
Entertainment

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Starrer Teaser Out

By PragativadiNews

Mumbai: The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Shershaah was released today. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

Shershaah was originally slated for a July 2020 release, which was deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema.

The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

