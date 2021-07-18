Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Starrer New Poster Out

New Delhi: Makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Avdani’s upcoming war-drama Shershaah, on Sunday, dropped a new poster of the movie.

In Shershaah, Sidharth plays the role of captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, plays Sidharth’s spouse in the film.

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra had dropped the first look poster of his character from the film. The captures an over-the-shoulder shot of Sidharth Malhotra, who can be seen dressed in the Army uniform.