‘Sherni’, ‘Ludo’ & ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Bag Top Nomination At IFFM 2021

New Delhi: Sherni’, ‘Ludo’ & Soorarai Pottru have bagged top nominations this year among other notable films at the annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards.

Reportedly, after the success of last year’s digital format, the 12th edition of the IIFM will take place both physically and virtually amid lockdown. However, Helmed by a jury, the award ceremony will take place virtually on 20th August due to covid induced lockdown in Australia.

Notably, around 100 films would be screened during the event. Owing to the domination of OTT shows, the festival will also recognise Best Series, Best Performance in a series each under the Actor and Actress category.

The Nominations for 2021 are as listed below

BEST FILM

Kayattam (A’Hr) – Malayalam – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Lootcase – Hindi – Rajesh Krishnan Ludo – Hindi – Anurag Basu Sherni – Hindi- Amit Masurkar Soorarai Pottru – Tamil – Sudha Kongara Tasher Ghawr – Bengali – Sudipto Roy

BEST INDIE FILM

Fire in the Mountains – Hindi – Ajitpal Singh God on the Balcony – Assamese – Biswajeet Bora Laila aur Satt Geet – Gojri, Hindi – Pushpendra Singh Nasir – Tamil – Arun Karthick Pinki Elli? – Kannada – Prithvi Konnanur Seththumaan – Tamil – Thamizh Sthalpuran – Marathi – Akshay Indikar The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam – Jeo Baby

BEST DIRECTOR

Ajitpal Singh – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi Akshay Indikar – Sthalpuran – Marathi Amit Masurkar – Sherni – Hindi Anurag Basu – Ludo – Hindi Arun Karthick – Nasir – Tamil Biswajeet Bora – God on the Balcony – Assamese Jeo Baby – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam Pithvi Konnanur – Pinki Elli? – Kannada Sanal Kumar Sasidharan – Kayattam (A’hr) – Malayalam Sudha Kongara – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil

BEST ACTOR

Benjamin Daimary – Jonaki Porua -Assamese Harish Khanna – God on the Balcony – Assamese Jitin Puthanchery – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam Koumarane Valavane – Nasir – Tamil Neel Deshmukh – Sthalpuran – Marathi Pankaj Tripathi – Ludo – Hindi Rajkummar Rao – Ludo – Hindi Suriya – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil

BEST ACTRESS

Kani Kusruti – Biriyaani – Malayalam Nimisha Sajayan – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam Rasika Dugal – Lootcase – Hindi Rima Kallingal – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam Swatika Mukjherjee – Tasher Ghawr – Bengali Vidya Balan – Sherni – Hindi Vinamrata Rai – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi

BEST DOCUMENTARY

A Rifle in a Bag – Gondi, Madiya, Hindu – Christina Hanes, Isabella Rinaldi and Arya Rothe About Mumma – English – Maanvi Chowdhury Borderlands – Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Other – Samarth Mahajan Shup Up Sona – English – Deepti Gupta Watch over Me – Hindi, Malayalam – Farida Pacha WOMB – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu – Ajitesh Sharma

BEST SERIES

Bandish Bandits – Hindi Churails – Urdu, Hindi Mirzapur Season 2 – Hindi Mismatched – Hindi The Family Man Season 2 – Hindi

BEST PERFORMANCE (MALE) – SERIES

Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2 Divyenndu – Mirzapur Season 2 Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man Season 2 Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – Tandav Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2 Saif Ali Khan – Tandav

BEST PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) – SERIES