‘Sherni’, ‘Ludo’ & ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Bag Top Nomination At IFFM 2021
New Delhi: Sherni’, ‘Ludo’ & Soorarai Pottru have bagged top nominations this year among other notable films at the annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards.
Reportedly, after the success of last year’s digital format, the 12th edition of the IIFM will take place both physically and virtually amid lockdown. However, Helmed by a jury, the award ceremony will take place virtually on 20th August due to covid induced lockdown in Australia.
Notably, around 100 films would be screened during the event. Owing to the domination of OTT shows, the festival will also recognise Best Series, Best Performance in a series each under the Actor and Actress category.
The Nominations for 2021 are as listed below
BEST FILM
- Kayattam (A’Hr) – Malayalam – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
- Lootcase – Hindi – Rajesh Krishnan
- Ludo – Hindi – Anurag Basu
- Sherni – Hindi- Amit Masurkar
- Soorarai Pottru – Tamil – Sudha Kongara
- Tasher Ghawr – Bengali – Sudipto Roy
BEST INDIE FILM
- Fire in the Mountains – Hindi – Ajitpal Singh
- God on the Balcony – Assamese – Biswajeet Bora
- Laila aur Satt Geet – Gojri, Hindi – Pushpendra Singh
- Nasir – Tamil – Arun Karthick
- Pinki Elli? – Kannada – Prithvi Konnanur
- Seththumaan – Tamil – Thamizh
- Sthalpuran – Marathi – Akshay Indikar
- The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam – Jeo Baby
BEST DIRECTOR
- Ajitpal Singh – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi
- Akshay Indikar – Sthalpuran – Marathi
- Amit Masurkar – Sherni – Hindi
- Anurag Basu – Ludo – Hindi
- Arun Karthick – Nasir – Tamil
- Biswajeet Bora – God on the Balcony – Assamese
- Jeo Baby – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam
- Pithvi Konnanur – Pinki Elli? – Kannada
- Sanal Kumar Sasidharan – Kayattam (A’hr) – Malayalam
- Sudha Kongara – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil
BEST ACTOR
- Benjamin Daimary – Jonaki Porua -Assamese
- Harish Khanna – God on the Balcony – Assamese
- Jitin Puthanchery – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam
- Koumarane Valavane – Nasir – Tamil
- Neel Deshmukh – Sthalpuran – Marathi
- Pankaj Tripathi – Ludo – Hindi
- Rajkummar Rao – Ludo – Hindi
- Suriya – Soorarai Pottru – Tamil
BEST ACTRESS
- Kani Kusruti – Biriyaani – Malayalam
- Nimisha Sajayan – The Great Indian Kitchen – Malayalam
- Rasika Dugal – Lootcase – Hindi
- Rima Kallingal – Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam – Malayalam
- Swatika Mukjherjee – Tasher Ghawr – Bengali
- Vidya Balan – Sherni – Hindi
- Vinamrata Rai – Fire in the Mountains – Hindi
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- A Rifle in a Bag – Gondi, Madiya, Hindu – Christina Hanes, Isabella Rinaldi and Arya Rothe
- About Mumma – English – Maanvi Chowdhury
- Borderlands – Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Other – Samarth Mahajan
- Shup Up Sona – English – Deepti Gupta
- Watch over Me – Hindi, Malayalam – Farida Pacha
- WOMB – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu – Ajitesh Sharma
BEST SERIES
- Bandish Bandits – Hindi
- Churails – Urdu, Hindi
- Mirzapur Season 2 – Hindi
- Mismatched – Hindi
- The Family Man Season 2 – Hindi
BEST PERFORMANCE (MALE) – SERIES
- Ali Fazal – Mirzapur Season 2
- Divyenndu – Mirzapur Season 2
- Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man Season 2
- Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – Tandav
- Pankaj Tripathi – Mirzapur Season 2
- Saif Ali Khan – Tandav
BEST PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) – SERIES
- Neena Gupta – Masaba Masaba
- Prajakta Koli – Mismatched
- Rasika Dugal – Mirzapur Season 2
- Samantha Akkineni – The Family Man Season 2
- Shahana Goswami – Bombay Begums
- Shweta Tripathi Sharma – Mirzapur Season