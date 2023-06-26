Sherlyn Chopra to play lead in ALTT’s Paurashpur 2

Mumbai: In the highly anticipated sequel to the popular and bold Costume drama on ALTT, Paurashpur 2, the vivacious actress Sherlyn Chopra has been chosen to portray the character of Rani Snehlata. This series delves into themes of power, gender dynamics, sacrifice, and the consequences of ambition.

ALTT, a popular streaming platform, has cast the seductive and sassy Sherlyn Chopra as the lead in its upcoming online series, Paurushpur-2. The original series, Paurashpur, caused a stir with its unconventional plot and daring screenplay. It starred. Milind Soman in the lead. With Sherlyn taking the lead, the soon-to-be-released sequel is expected to push even more boundaries.

Paurashpur-2 is a gripping Costume drama set in a fictional kingdom where power, betrayal, and prophecy shape the destiny of the empire. The new season explores themes of power, gender dynamics, sacrifice, and the consequences of ambition. It takes viewers on a captivating journey through the treacherous world of palace intrigue, where loyalty is tested, alliances are shattered, and the pursuit of power knows no bounds.