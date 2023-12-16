Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter is most-watched video in last 24 hrs!

The first song from Fighter, Sher Khul Gaye has indeed come as a treat. The audience witnessed the fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the party anthem of the season. Well-studded with cool dance moves and all the party vibes the song has started to spread its charm on the audience as it’s the most-watched video on YouTube in the last 24 hours that has collected 50 million+ views across all platforms.

Sher Khul Gaye has indeed left the nation grooving to its beats. The song has brought the dancing sensation Hrithik Roshan to the dance floor with some uber-cool hook steps along with the incredible charm of the glamorous diva Deepika Padukone. With its arrival, the song has started to make its place in the hearts of the audience and is trending on YouTube and is the most-watched video on YouTube in the last 24 hours and has collected 50 million+ views across all platforms. Praising the song the netizens are calling it a party anthem and an instant chartbuster.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.