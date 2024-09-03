Shemaroo Umang has just given us a heartwarming first glimpse of their upcoming daily drama, ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’, from the renowned Shashi Sumeet Productions. Starring Radhika Mutthukumar and child actor Kavish, this show promises to beautifully explore the deep bond between a mother and her child, offering a modern twist on the classic story of Yashoda.

In this emotional sneak peek, we see Vrinda, the devoted mom, getting her son Krish ready for school. Dressed in a Superman towel, Krish stands on a chair as Vrinda lovingly dresses him and feeds him breakfast, showcasing her tender care and dedication.

The calm moment takes a dramatic turn when Vrinda suddenly realizes Krish is missing while getting water for him. Her panicked cry of “Kaanhaaaaaa!!!” instantly heightens the drama and sets the stage for the emotional journey ahead. The voiceover hints, “Ek Maa, apni kokh se janma maan rahi thi jisko, kisi aur ka hai wo… Kya aaj ki Yashoda kisi aur ko le jaane degi apne Kanha ko?” (Will today’s Yashoda let anyone else take her Kanha away?) With Vrinda’s worried grip on Krish’s bag and her racing heartbeat, ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ promises to be a gripping and emotional watch.

Don’t miss it—’Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ will air soon on Shemaroo Umang!