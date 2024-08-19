Shemaroo Bhakti Presents Special Rakshabandhan Song: ‘Bhaiya Bada Pyaara Hai Tu’

With Rakshabandhan just around the corner, Shemaroo Bhakti is thrilled to unveil a special song: “Bhaiya Bada Pyaara Hai Tu”!

This heartwarming song, performed by the talented duo Reyan Wavre and Eera Wavre, beautifully captures the magic of the sibling bond. Written by the gifted Raman Dwivedi, the lyrics express the deep love and affection shared between brothers and sisters. The music, created by the famous Trineeti Bros—Harsh, Karan, and Aditya—adds a lovely melody that makes the song even more touching. Available in both Hindi and Marathi, this track is a perfect way to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Tune in to Shemaroo Bhakti’s YouTube channel to enjoy this beautiful song and soak up the festive spirit! Celebrate the festival with this enchanting melody and let it fill your heart with joy and love.