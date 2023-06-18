Shelter for Urban Homeless: ULBs Asked To Activate Patrolling Teams, Ensure No Needy Is Left Abandoned

Bhubaneswar: Shelter for Urban Homeless has been created across the state to ensure no needy is left abandoned in the street. In a recent case, it was observed that in CMC area some are still sleeping on footpath which was very disheartening. All the ULBs have been instructed to activate their patrolling team formed for the purpose.

An urgent meeting of CMC SUH team, State SUH team and NGO OPUS working in this field was convened today. The meeting chaired by Sarada Prasad Panda Jt Secretary H&UD and Director State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) held in the conference hall of SUDA discussed the matter in details and instructions has been issued to all the ULBs to activate their patrolling team, OPUS, engage the Community Partners i.e. Mission Shakti SHGs and make sure they are linked to nearest SUH.

The team CMC Cuttack was directed to come up with an action plan by 21st June 2023 for driving this important issue in the City. They should start taking steps from today itself. Government would bear the cost implication on this.

Dy Commissioner, CMC Swetapadma Satpathy and her team, State SUH Team and NGOs working in partnership with Urban department participated in the meeting and decided to “Let’s do everything possible to take care of every shelter less person in ULB areas of the State”.