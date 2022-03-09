Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine

Dhaka: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating nine citizens of her country from war-torn Ukraine.

India has rescued stranded citizens, mostly students, of several other nations, including Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia, under its evacuation mission, titled ‘Operation Ganga’ ever since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Asma Shafique thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping her evacuating from a war zone in Ukraine.