Shehzada Song Munda Sona Hoon Main out!

Mumbai: Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The makers have released the first song from the film titled Munda Sona Hoon Main. Crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi, the peppy romantic track is composed and written by Pritam and Kumaar respectively.

The latest track begins in a colourful blingy set designed on the beach. Kriti enters the montage in a sparkly silver short dress looking hot, while Kartik arrives at this beach party on a bike. The actor tries to woo the diva with romantic lines, groovy dance steps and charm.

Munda Sona Hoon Main is definitely set to be at the top of the party songs this year.

Shehzada is slated to release on February 10, which is Valentine’s weekend and therefore, the release might boost the ticket sale. The film, which is bankrolled by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, has music by Pritam. Shehzada marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after his previous blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee.