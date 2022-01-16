Shehnaaz Gill’s rendition of Ranjha from Shershaah wins hearts

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to share a video of herself singing ‘Ranjha’ from the film ‘Shershaah’.

In the video, she is seen wearing a beautiful long dress as she croons the soulful song. The short clip is from the new promo of Colors TV’s reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan.

Fans have been showing the actress with immense love and in less than 12 hours the video has garnered over 1.4 million views.

The video has left all the SidNaaz fans very emotional. They are calling her an ‘angel’ and are all emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla. Many have suggested that Shehnaaz Gill is singing this song to remininsce her memories with the late actor.

Hunarbaaz will be judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. It is not yet known if Shehnaaz will appear as a special guest on an episode or join the show in some other capacity.