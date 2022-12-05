Shehnaaz Gill’s Ghani Sayani Song Out!

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill starrer new song Ghani Sayani has been released on Monday. Earlier the actress shared the teaser of the song and finally, the wait was over for the Shehnaazians. The music video of Ghani Sayani showed her dancing with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share the video with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. He posted, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel”.

