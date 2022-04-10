Shehnaaz Gill spends time at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared a photo from her trip on social media, as she enjoyed the serenity of the shrine.

In the photo that Shehnaaz shared on Instagram, she is sitting on the Golden Temple premises, wearing a red suit. Her head is covered with a white dupatta. The actor-singer captioned the photo with a flower emoji. She also posted a video from inside the Golden Temple and wrote, “Waheguru ji,” along with it.