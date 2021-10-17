Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla’s last song ‘Adhura’ to release on October 21

Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla’s final song ‘Adhura’ is all set to release on October 21. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, ‘Adhura’ is an ode to Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2.

The music video of the track features Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s remaining footage from the last time the two shot together for the music video.

Shreya, on Saturday night, took to Instagram and treated Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s fans by unveiling the official poster of the upcoming track.