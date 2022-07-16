Shehnaaz Gill recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Kitaben Bahut Si from Baazigar

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill dropped another dance video. In an Instagram reel Shehnaaz can be seen grooving to the song Kitaben Bahut Si from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baazigar.

She captioned it, “Tu hi toh mera dost hai (sic),” and tagged her friend Ken Ferns, who also features in the video.

Both Shehnaaz and her stylist friend Ken looked uber cute in the video.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.