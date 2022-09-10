Shehnaaz Gill Nails Sunidhi Chauhan’s Song ‘Lae Dooba’; Watch

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared a video of her singing the song Lae Dooba from the film Aiyaary. The song was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Rochak Kohli.

Shehnaaz shared the video on Instagram with five stars in the caption.

For unversed, Shehnaaz recently shared the teaser of her debut Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It shows lead actor Salman Khan sporting long hair. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Shehnaaz also has a film with John Abraham in her kitty.