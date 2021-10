Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her First Instagram Post After Sidharth Shukla’s Demise

Mumbai: Almost 2 months after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has taken to her social media handle to share a post.

Shehnaaz shared the poster of the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, with the tagline – “My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla”.

The song will be released tomorrow at 12 pm.