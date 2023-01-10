Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa’s ‘Moon Rise’ Music Video Out!

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill’s and singer Guru Randhawa’s much-awaited music video ‘Mood Rise’ is finally out now. Penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, the song showcases the romantic chemistry between Shehnaaz and the ‘Lahore’ singer.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned,” #MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne.”

Take A Look:

Check Out The Song Below:

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film ‘100%’ opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.