Shehnaaz Gill Does Gidda Amid Loud Cheers During Ramp Walk: Watch

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 and walked the ramp in a gown in Delhi.

Shehnaaz also did a bit of gidda before returning backstage and shared a video from the event on Instagram. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz simply wrote on Instagram, “thank you everyone.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

</>

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen donning in a soft pink mermaid gown and her hair flowing in soft curls. She walked the ramp with a straight face but couldn’t stop herself from smiling as the audience cheered for her.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in a film titled 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. She is currently hosting her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where she has already interviewed actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal.