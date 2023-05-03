Shehnaaz Gill Buys New House; Thanks Fans

Mumbai: Actress Shehnaaz Gill has bought a new house. On Tuesday, the actress posted screenshots of the many messages that she received from her fans congratulating her.

One of the messages read, “My dearest Sana baby, Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home.” Shehnaaz Gill posted more screenshots from the messages in a separate Instagram story and she wrote in the caption: “Thankyou Shehnaazians I love you” and added red heart emojis.

This is what Shehnaaz Gill posted on Instagram:

Screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram story

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the actress thanked her fans and added the hashtag #Shehnazians. She wrote in her tweet, “Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us…for me it’s my fans… I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me and motivating me. Love you all.”

Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us…for me it’s my fans… I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me & motivating me. Love you all. #Shehnazians — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2023



