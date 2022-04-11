Shehbaz Sharif Becomes 23rd PM Of Pakistan, To Swear In Tonight

Islamabad: After losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly, Imran Khan was thrown out of the office and now, the brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, is the main candidate to replace Khan.

According to news agency ANI report, newly elected Sharif said, “Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day.”

Sharif has been elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan and his swearing-in ceremony will take place at 8.30 pm (IST).

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced his resignation in the National Assembly two days after he lost the trust vote moved by the Opposition.

This development comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’.

“A man who has one corruption case of 16 billion rupees and another corruption case of 8 billion rupees against him…for that person to be selected and elected as the Prime Minister, there can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI’s official Twitter account.