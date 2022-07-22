Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser Out!

New Delhi: Season 2 of Delhi Crime is back with a bang. The makers of the series have released the teaser from it. It is written and directed by Richie Mehta and SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan. The series also features other main characters including Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang.

Sharing the teaser, Shefali Shah captioned it: “terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police Prepared to take on this new threat #DelhiCrimeSeason2. COMING ON 26th AUGUST. #DelhiCrime.”

Check out Delhi Crime S2 Teaser:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

</>

Delhi Crime Season 2 will premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix. The 1-minute long teaser shows a glimpse of Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi attempting to catch a serial killer in Delhi Crime.

Talking about the first season, it was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder incident, which shook the entire country and the series follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape, where Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali) is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assaults and subsequent death of the female victim.