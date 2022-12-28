Sheezan Khan seen taking Tunisha Sharma to hospital after suicide

Mumbai: A CCTV footage has emerged which shows deceased Tunisha Sharma’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan taking the actor to hospital after suicide.

The video shows Sheezan Khan and two other people carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital. The actor allegedly committed suicide on the sets and her body was reportedly found hanging on the sets of her serial. Police have now arrested Sheezan Khan for abetment to suicide.

CCTV Video Just after death of #TunishaSharma, #Sheezan was taking her into the hospital after her suicide. pic.twitter.com/zXCC20doZQ — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) December 27, 2022

Both were in a relationship. They broke up 15 days before Tunisha Sharma’s death last week.

Reports say the CCTV footage is from a hospital, where they carried Tunisha Sharma from the sets.

Surendra Pal, the doctor at the Naigaon hospital, said the people on the sets brought her to the hospital. Mr Pal said she was dead when they checked her.

Sheezan Khan has claimed that Tunisha Sharma also tried to die by suicide a few days before she was found hanging on the sets.