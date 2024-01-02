Sheet Of Ice Forms Over Kashmir’s Dal

Srinagar: The minimum temperature remains below the freezing point in Kashmir valley, according to a PTI report. Officials have stated that a thin layer of ice has formed over the surface of the Dal Lake after the minimum temperature dipped to minus 4.8 on Monday night in Srinagar. ‘Chillai Kalan’ is the 40-day harsh winter in Kashmir.

The ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is a 40-day long period when the winter weather conditions are the harshest.

People living on houseboats on the lake faced difficulties navigating as they had to break through the ice to reach the shores.

Extreme cold has frozen water supply pipes in various parts of Kashmir, causing immense difficulty for residents. Pahalgam, situated in Anantnag district, known for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded temperatures of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir registered minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Other areas like Qazigund, Kokernag, and Kupwara also experienced freezing temperatures ranging from minus 2.7 to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius. The region has seen scarce precipitation, with a significant 79 per cent rainfall deficit in December. This has resulted in minimal snowfall even in the higher reaches of Kashmir by the end of December.