“She Unlimited”: Homemakers Participate In Fun Sessions On Day 2 Event “Ghar Ki Shakti”

Bhubaneswar: On Day 2 of “She Unlimited” organised by RED FM Odisha at Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar to celebrate Women’s Day, the event “Ghar Ki Shakti” involving homemakers witnessed overwhelming participation.

Mrs. Savitri Panigrahi, Director, Hi-Tech Group, inaugurated the event on Sunday evening. Around 20 women participants enjoyed fun sessions comprising of some very cool one-minute games and questions centered on home management, cooking recipes, etc.

During the event, Mrs. Charu Das of Hi-Tech (Branding & Marketing) launched a health card for women which will become functional from 8th March 2022 onwards.

Ollywood actress Eli Padhi also graced the event and delivered an inspiring speech on the occasion.

The Day 2 event wrapped up with distribution of prizes to winners of the one-minute games by Mrs. Savitri Panigrahi, Director, Hi-Tech Group, and Ollywood actress Eli Padhi.

In the inaugural event held yesterday, a Talent Hunt programme was held for girls in the age group of 10 – 18, where they showcased their hidden talent in the field of singing, dancing, drama, recitation, x-factor, etc.

Tomorrow, a Self Defense demonstration will be done by woman martial arts experts, to educate the women population and women visitors at the mall to learn basic self defense acts to protect themselves on their own. This will be followed by a fashion show featuring women in the age group 18 – 28 and musical performances by popular Ollywood singers Navya Jaiti and Pragyan Hota.

The concluding day of the event (8th March), will see “Womentors of Odisha” – This will be a session with six ultimate mentors of Odisha from different fields sharing their stories on overcoming all odds to be where they are and how every woman should focus on being self-dependent and carve a space for herself. The six Womentors will be from Health, Education, Start-Up, Entertainment, Real Estate, and FMCG.

The event will be followed by the felicitation of eight Unsung Women Achievers who are doing incredible work in their respective fields in Odisha.

“She Unlimited – UNLOCK THE SHE UNLIMITED IN YOU” is organised by Red FM Odisha and Esplanade One Mall and being presented by Khimji Jewellers in association with Global Education Partner- ODM Global School, co-powered by Metro Group Health Partner- Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital, Print Partner Pragativadi, a leading Odia Daily, Salon Partner Eco Belleza and associate partner Suchi Nanda Boutique.

