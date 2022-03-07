“She Unlimited” Day 3: Women Experts Demonstrate Self Defense Techniques

Bhubaneswar: On Day 3 of “She Unlimited” organised by RED FM Odisha at Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar to celebrate Women’s Day, two women martial arts experts demonstrated Self Defense techniques to women visitors so that they can protect themselves.

The event, on the eve of International Women’s Day, was inaugurated by Jijitsu expert & Gold Medalist in Weightlifting at Asian Championship, Anupama Swain and Karate National Medalist Chinmayee Bhuyan.Both fitness experts imparted some basic and simple self-defence techniques to the women participants at the mall.

Watch Here:

The audience also witnessed a fashion show featuring women in the age group 18 – 28, who participated in a ramp walk and showcased how to walk like a diva. The fashion show was judged by Suchi Nanda Boutique’s Suchismita Nanda.

This was followed by musical performances by popular Ollywood singer Navya Jaiti who enthralled the audience with her mesmersing performance.

Ollywood Actress Lipsa Mishra also graced the occasion and felicitated Anupama Swain and Chinmayee Bhuyan. She also delivered some inspiring words on the occasion.

The inaugural event held on Saturday, a Talent Hunt programme was held for girls in the age group of 10–18, where they showcased their hidden talent in the field of singing, dancing, drama, recitation, x-factor, etc. On the Day 2 event “Ghar Ki Shakti”, women participants enjoyed fun sessions comprising of some very cool one-minute games and questions centered on home management, cooking recipes, etc.

The concluding day of the event (8th March), will see “Womentors of Odisha” – This will be a session with six ultimate mentors of Odisha from different fields sharing their stories on overcoming all odds to be where they are and how every woman should focus on being self-dependent and carve a space for herself. The six Womentors will be from Health, Education, Start-Up, Entertainment, Real Estate, and FMCG.

The event will be followed by the felicitation of eight Unsung Women Achievers who are doing incredible work in their respective fields in Odisha.

“She Unlimited – UNLOCK THE SHE UNLIMITED IN YOU” is organised by Red FM Odisha and Esplanade One Mall and being presented by Khimji Jewellers in association with Global Education Partner- ODM Global School, co-powered by Metro Group Health Partner- Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital, Print Partner Pragativadi, a leading Odia Daily, Salon Partner Eco Belleza and associate partner Suchi Nanda Boutique.

NB: Date: 8th of March I Venue: Esplanade One Mall Lawn Area I Timing: 4 pm onwards