“She Unlimited” By Red FM: “Womentors of Odisha” Share Their Stories On Overcoming Odds; 9 Unsung Women Achievers Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: The four-day gala event “She Unlimited” organised by Red FM Odisha at Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the International Women’s Day concluded on Tuesday.

The event “Womentors of Odisha” witnessed an interactive session in which five ultimate women mentors of Odisha from different fields shared their stories on overcoming all odds to be where they are and how every woman should focus on being self-dependent and carve a space for herself.

The inspiring Womentors – Smriti Sweta Das, Founder & MD, Eco Belleza Chain of Salon (Lifestyle), Rashmi Sahoo, Director, Om Oil & Flour Mills Ltd & Founder of Frozit (FMCG), Sofia Firdos, Director, Metro Group (Infrastructure), Mrs. Madhusmita Tripathy, Director, Hi-Tech Group (Health Care) and Meghna Mishra, Actor (Entertainment), presented their views on the topic “Woman: Born To Lead”.

In order to make society a better place, one needs to step out of the house. When a woman comes to the forefront of society, she becomes the topic of discussion for everyone. Ignoring those hurdles, those who move forward, are the ones to grab the success. A woman has a significant role to play be it kitchen, battlefield, or journey to space, they said.

Womens’ place is much higher in society because she is the one who makes herself able to cope with every adversity. As the saying goes, “Behind every successful man there is a woman”. Women and men are equally important to society. Therefore, not only on Women’s Day, they should always be treated with respect, the guests opined.

The event was followed by the felicitation of nine Unsung Women Achievers who are doing incredible work in their respective fields in Odisha. This apart, the women employees of Esplanade One Mall were also felicitated.

The Unsung Women Achievers who were felicitated today are, Bhubaneswar-based Social Activist, Riturani Samal (Human Cremation Service), Bhubaneswar-based Social Activist, Nibedita Lenka (Education), Balasore-based Social Activist Bijeta Rana (People Care), Bargarh-based Social Activist Charubala Bariki (Twitter Girl), Pravati Sahoo (Omm Sai Self Help Group), Tilottama Sarangi (Mahaveer Self Help Group).

On the occasion, three women journalists of Odia Daily “Pragativadi”, Banita Sahoo, Debashree Balabantaray, and Sarala Sahu were also felicitated for their contribution in the field of Journalism.

These unsung women achievers were awarded for working endlessly for empowering women; improving the lives of people; and making a difference in society through their inspiring work.

The event concluded as the audience grooved to the musical performances by Ollywood singers Navya Jaiti and Pragyan Hota.

In the last three days, celebrations include a talent hunt programme for girls between 10 – 18 age group, a fun session between homemakers participating in one-minute games, self-defence demonstration by experts, a fashion show. All the participants received prizes.

“She Unlimited – UNLOCK THE SHE UNLIMITED IN YOU” was organised by Red FM Odisha and Esplanade One Mall and presented by Khimji Jewellers in association with Global Education Partner- ODM Global School, co-powered by Metro Group Health Partner- Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital, Print Partner Pragativadi, a leading Odia Daily, Salon Partner Eco Belleza and associate partner Suchi Nanda Boutique.