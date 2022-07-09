Shawn Mendes Postpones ‘Wonder Tour’ For 3 Weeks To Focus On His Mental Health

New Delhi: Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has reportedly postponed his highly anticipated ‘Wonder World Tour’ for three weeks to take some time off from his busy schedule and focus on his ‘mental health.’

The singer announced the news on his social media handle via a long cryptic post. Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram space and penned a long note announcing the postponement of his upcoming wonder tour.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

</>

Worth mentioning that the Señorita singer’s world tour kickstarted on June 27 in Portland, Ore. reportedly, it is said to run through October in the U.S. and will pick up from May 2023 in the U.K. and Europe. The tour has performers like St. Paul, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Chicago, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Cleveland and many others.