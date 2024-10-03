Tasveer, the premier South Asian film festival in the United States, has revealed its prestigious jury for the 19th annual Tasveer Film Festival (TFF), which runs from October 17 to 20, 2024.

Known for showcasing bold and diverse South Asian voices, the festival has earned its place as one of the most important cultural events for South Asian cinema in North America, particularly after receiving Oscar-qualifying status in 2023.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

This year’s jury is led by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes) and includes a roster of notable industry figures including Geeta Vasant Patel, Emmy-nominated director of House of the Dragon and Ahsoka; Omi Vaidya, the beloved Indian-American actor and filmmaker from 3 Idiots; and Elham Ehsas, BAFTA-nominated and Oscar-shortlisted director of Yellow. Also serving on the jury are Kanak Mani Dixit, a leading journalist and civil rights activist from Nepal, and Samia Zaman, a prominent Bangladeshi producer and president of the International Film Initiative.

Other key members include Beena Sarwar, a Pakistani-American journalist and human rights advocate; Arshad Khan, an award-winning filmmaker based in Canada (Abu); Saket Saurabh, an acclaimed cinematographer; and Priya Vashist, a professor and filmmaker focused on queer South Asian stories. The jury will be led by Chaitanya Sareen, an executive producer behind acclaimed films such as Meet the Patels and Yellow.

“I have long admired Tasveer’s unwavering commitment to amplifying South Asian voices worldwide. It is a privilege to return to Tasveer as President of the 2024 Film Festival jury and contribute towards this important mission.” Said Shaunak Sen, President of the 2024 Jury.

The Tasveer Film Festival has grown significantly, with nearly 500 submissions this year from countries including the UK, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the U.S. A total of 110 films have been selected, with a strong focus on themes of female empowerment, LGBTQIA+ issues, resilience, and immigrant stories. The films will spotlight underrepresented perspectives, with unique explorations of masculine emotions, elderly experiences, and euthanasia.

The festival will culminate in an award ceremony on October 20 at Seattle’s PACCAR IMAX Theater. Categories include Best Feature Narrative, Best Documentary, Best Short Narrative, and Audience Choice Awards. Notably, the winning short film will become eligible for consideration at the 2025 Academy Awards. Last year’s winner, Yellow (directed by Elham Ehsas), was shortlisted for the 96th Academy Awards.