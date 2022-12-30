Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Luv Says Actors Who ‘Can’t Speak Hindi’ 

New Delhi: Actor Luv Sinha commented on the Bollywood hiring process. Luv, who made his debut in 2010 with Sadiyaan, is also acting in Anil Sharma’s under-production sequel, Gadar 2.

In a tweet, Luv stated, “I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi film industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers.”

Take A look:

He will next be seen in Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in 2023.