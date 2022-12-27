‘Shastra’ Chit Fund Scam: Two Convicts Get 7 Yrs Jail, 2 Others For 3 Yrs

Balasore: The Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) court judge Biswajit Das today convicted four persons in the chit fund scam involving Shastra Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.

The company’s managing director V Sampat and director Mallikarjun Raju were convicted and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and fined Rs 4.21 lakh each.

In addition, two other accused Sadashiv Nayak of Kusuda area in Mayurbhanj and Tapan Barik of Takatpur Baripada were sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 60,000 each.

In this case, the owner of the house where Shastra’s office is located, Parth Sarathi Jena, has been acquitted in the case. Kshirod Chandra Barik, a resident of Baripada town area number 20, had filed a complaint against the fraudsters in the local town police station and a case (301/2.11.2020) was registered.

Later, the case went to the Crime Branch and V Sampat and Mallikarjun Raju were arrested. About 10, 237 people have been duped of Rs 4.83 crore in the scam.

Based on the testimony of 57 people and 79 documents in the case, the honourable judge gave the verdict today. Pranab Kumar Panda, Special Public Prosecutor of the Chit Fund Court and senior lawyer, was handling the case on behalf of the government.