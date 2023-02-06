Shashi Tharoor’s Post After Backlash Over His Tweet On Pervez Musharraf

New Delhi : Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he was “raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die”, countering strong criticism as he termed Pervez Musharraf as ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’ in his condolence message.

“I was raised in an India where you are expected to speak kindly of people when they die. Musharraf was an implacable enemy and was responsible for Kargil but he did work for peace w/India, in his own interest, 2002-7. He was no friend but he saw strategic benefit in peace, as did we,” Mr Tharoor said in a tweet.

Mr Tharoor on Sunday condoled the death of the former Pakistan military ruler stating that “once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace between 2002-2007.”

“‘Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease’: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007,” Mr Tharoor said in a tweet.

“I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the former minister of state for external affairs said.