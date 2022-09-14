Shashi Tharoor Responds to US Anchor Saying Britain Left India Civilised

New Delhi: A news anchor from the United States, who praised the virtues of the British colonialism in India and claimed that that country prospered during the British rule, has left Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and many Twitter users fuming.

Queen Elizabeth II was the last living link to a truly Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/pvbhRCnwm0 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 9, 2022

Shashi Tharoor, the leader of the Congress, was furious when Fox News host Tucker Carlson made the untrue claim that India lacked civilization and had not produced any architectural wonders prior to the start of the British colonial era.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News anchor also falsely claimed that India did not create any architectural marvels before the onset of the British colonial era. His comments have been condemned as “racist” and “supremely uninformed” by several users, including tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Hey @TuckerCarlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!!! https://t.co/7Xrd97NpwT — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2022

“Strong countries dominate weak countries. This trend hasn’t changed. At least the English took their colonial responsibility seriously. They didn’t just take things, they added. We (the United States) left Afghanistan, we left airstrips, weapons and guns. When the British pulled out of India, they left behind an entire civilization, a language, a legal system, schools, churches and public buildings, all of which are still in use today,” said Mr Carlson in a clip that has gone viral on Twitter.

He then referred to Mumbai’s Victoria Terminus station that was renamed in 2016 as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and said, “And after 75 years of independence, has that country produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station that the British colonials built?”

In response to Tucker Carlson’s tirade, Tharoor uploaded two furious face emojis and said: “I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool.”

I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022

During his Fox News primetime programme, Tucker Carlson went on the offensive and even asserted that the British did not carry out any genocide during the colonial era.

Carlson disregarded the 1943 Bengal Famine and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, both of which historians and experts consider to be instances of mass murder under British