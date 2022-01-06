Sharp spike! Single-day COVID tally inches closer to 2000-mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 1897 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 258 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Covid-19 Report For 5th Jan

New Positive Cases: 1897

Of which 0-18 years: 258

In quarantine: 1106

Local contacts: 791

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 100

3. Bargarh: 16

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 148

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 34

12. Jagatsinghpur: 19

13. Jajpur: 30

14. Jharsuguda: 66

15. Kalahandi: 14

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Keonjhar: 31

19. Khurda: 669

20. Koraput: 15

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 40

23. Nawarangpur: 25

24. Nayagarh: 14

25. Nuapada: 12

26. Puri: 54

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 125

29. Sonepur: 13

30. Sundargarh: 262

31. State Pool: 158

As per data:

New recoveries: 138

Cumulative tested: 25894067

Positive: 1059773

Recovered: 1045514

Active cases: 5739