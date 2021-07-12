Sharp Decline In Daily COVID Cases In CMC Area With 72 Fresh Cases

Cuttack: As many as 72 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 72 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 9 are from Institutional Quarantine, 36 are from Home Quarantine and 27 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 139 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,102 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,,258 are active cases while 37,753 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.