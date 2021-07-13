Sharp Decline In Daily COVID Cases In CMC Area With 48 Fresh Cases, 76 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 48 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 48 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 11 are from Institutional Quarantine, 21 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 76 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,150 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,230 are active cases while 37,829 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.