Sharp Decline In Daily COVID Cases In CMC Area With 38 Fresh Cases

Cuttack: As many as 38 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 38 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 are from Institutional Quarantine, 15 are from Home Quarantine and 17 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 71 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,782 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,104 are active cases while 39,587 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.